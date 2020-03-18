5 Ways We’re Rethinking (And Upgrading) How We Shave 

This is not the time to practice extending a product’s lifespan. If you can’t remember how long you’ve been using the same razor blade (um, hello most of us), you’re likely overdue for a new one. “Dull blades lead to nicks, cuts, irritation, and razor bumps,” says MacGregor, who recommends changing it out after five to 10 uses and/or at any sign of dullness. “Thankfully, razors have come a long way and replacement blades are more cost efficient than ever before,” Dr. MacGregor says.

This is why Billie’s subscription razor service is about to become your new bff. For as little as $9, the brand will deliver their award-winning razor (starting with two replacement cartridges) and four replacement cartridges thereafter in on-going shipments once a month, or every two or three months depending on how often you shave. Here’s the genius: Subscribing takes less than 20 seconds (and Billie actually found a way to make it fun!); do it once, and you’ll always have a fresh blade within reach.