5 Ways Turmeric Can Support Your Active Lifestyle

By now, we're all familiar with turmeric, aka the golden child of herbal wellness. Literally: In India, the herb is known as the "Golden Goddess," and it's been used for centuries in ayurvedic medicine.

Fast-forward to today, and thousands of published peer-reviewed studies have backed up turmeric and its myriad benefits for health. It's not just a spice in Indian and Asian dishes; it's now a mainstream dietary supplement for things like inflammation, arthritis, and more. We'll even go ahead and guess that your local coffee shop has a golden latte on the menu.

And while it's true that much of turmeric's praise is attributed to its potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties—which is good news for everyone—the herb has also been shown to be beneficial for anyone with an active lifestyle, according to some of the latest research on the herb. Read on to see how: