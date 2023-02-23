5 Ways to Elevate the Flavor Of Your Weeknight Dinners

After a long day at work, it can be hard to summon the motivation to cook a quality, nourishing dinner—let alone find the time. It’s no wonder a lot of us keep the same back-pocket dinners on repeat (chicken breasts, salmon), yet that sure can be a snooze. After all, this end-of-the-day meal is a time to connect with your people (or just show yourself some care) and reflect on the day, and you deserve to look forward to it. One way to love what’s on the menu every night? Stock your pantry with quality ingredients that make your dishes burst with flavor. Hunt's Diced Tomatoes are the secret to expanding your weeknight repertoire with sophisticated, delectable, easy dinners that are destined to become new favorites.

Hunt's Diced Tomatoes are steam peeled using simple hot water. Unlike some other brands, they’re never peeled with chemicals like lye**. Hunt’s Diced Tomatoes are 100% natural with no artificial preservatives and have been grown under the warm California sunshine by dedicated farmers since 1888. Their incredible quality means they deliver flavor-packed richness to your cooking without any of the legwork. Hunt’s tomatoes are a convenient way to make a wide range of dishes more delicious, amping up sauces, stews, skillet dinners, and beyond. Here are five quick and easy ways to use them to bring globally inspired flavor to your weeknight routine: