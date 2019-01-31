How A.I. Could Shape The Future Of Wellness

Depending on who you're talking to, artificial intelligence is either really exciting or really sinister.

It has the potential to make our cities more livable, our health care system more automated, and our everyday routines more frictionless. But in an age of data breaches, there are concerns about privacy. And if robots and smartphones start doing everything, what will the job market for us humans look like? According to industry insider Jim Buczkowski, the director of electrical and electronics systems research and advanced engineering at Ford, concerns like these are valid.

For Buczkowski, the future of AI machinery ultimately will depend on the people making it. "These systems learn based on the information you give them, so if you give them bad information, they'll learn bad things," he tells mindbodygreen. "That means it's still up to human beings to really manage these systems and have them learn and perform without bias and undue influence."

One thing we probably don't have to worry about, though, is a future where artificial intelligence has somehow outsmarted human intelligence.

"People like to think about artificial intelligence as 'replacing humans,' but our brains are really efficient in so many different ways," Buczkowski says. "Humans already have facial recognition; we listen; we fuse what we hear and what we see to draw conclusions. We are so much more efficient at doing this than machines."

In other words, instead of taking over the world, AI might just make specific pockets of it more seamless. Here are a few snapshots of the healthy, high-tech future we might be in for: