5 Things I Do Every Day For Kick-Ass Energy

What would happen if we based all of our decisions in life on what would give us the most energy? What people we surrounded ourselves with, what we put in our bodies, what we do for work, etc. After all, when we’re energized, we’re more passionate about life, we’re clearer on our purpose, and we have more to give to those around us.

To me, energy is the epitome of health. As a diabetic health coach, yoga instructor, and wellness speaker, I’m no stranger to fatigue and exhaustion, especially given that I have my hands in so many different projects, from teaching yoga workshops to traveling for speaking events to running my own business on top of making time to spend with my family and friends.

After my fair share of breakdowns from being overwhelmed and having my gas tank on empty, I started to become fascinated by what tools I could implement to not only "make it through the day" but actually thrive.

So much of my job—correction: so much of all of our jobs—requires a lot of energy, whether it be mental, physical, or even emotional. Regardless of our differences in lifestyle from day to day, I want to share with you the top five things I now do every day for kick-ass energy, from the supplements I take to the sleep schedule I keep.