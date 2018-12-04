5 Amazing Self-Care Audiobooks To Curl Up With Over The Holidays

The holiday season is now in full force, and the moments of slowing down to reflect on the year and the mayhem of finishing up work, traveling, and jamming into close quarters with family are, though at odds, pretty much a package deal.

But a little self-care goes a long way. Whether you're looking for guidance, encouragement, or inspiration to welcome the new year with intention, or just a stress-busting book for the trip home over the holidays, queue up these captivating audiobooks that approach self-care and mindfulness through totally different lenses.