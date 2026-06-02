5 Science-Backed Skin Care Habits To Support Skin Longevity This Summer
There’s a certain kind of summer day that you wish could go on forever—warm light stretching into the evening, salt or sweat lingering on the skin, hours spent outside without noticing the time pass. It’s part of what makes the season so restorative.
But from a skin perspective, summer is also one of the most demanding environments you’ll encounter. UV radiation, heat, pollution, and oxidative stress all converge at once, putting pressure on two things that ultimately determine how your skin looks and functions long term: your skin barrier and your collagen reserves.
SPF is non-negotiable, of course. But it’s only one piece of the equation. Skin longevity isn’t built from a single product—it’s shaped by daily habits, both topical and internal, immediate and cumulative. Think of it less as damage control and more as a system of support that helps your skin stay resilient in the face of seasonal stressors.
That’s where an inside-out approach comes in. And during summer, it matters more than ever.
The skin barrier is your first line of defense
The skin barrier is often reduced to just hydration, but its true function is more robust than that. It’s a structured matrix of lipids, proteins, and the microbiome that regulates water loss and shields the body against a constant onslaught of external stressors.
This is your first line of defense—not only for overall health, but for how your skin ages over time. A well-functioning barrier helps preserve moisture, maintain elasticity, and protect the collagen framework that keeps skin firm and resilient. When it’s strong, skin can better withstand daily stress without showing it.
Summer puts pressure on that system from multiple angles:
- UV exposure and pollution increase oxidative stress, which accelerates collagen breakdown at a cellular level.
- Heat and sweat can destabilize the lipid matrix, making it easier for moisture to escape.
- Rapid environmental shifts—hot outdoors, dry indoor air—create repeated micro-disruptions.
Over time, these stressors don’t just affect the surface. Barrier disruption can trigger an increase in transepidermal water loss (TEWL), which is linked to age-related collagen degradation. In other words, when your barrier is compromised, your skin isn’t just drier—the structure will start to falter.
That’s when you start to see the shift:
- Skin feels more reactive, even to products you normally tolerate
- Tone looks uneven or slightly dull as turnover slows
- Pigmentation becomes more noticeable
- Fine lines look more pronounced as collagen support weakens
The goal, then, isn’t just to treat these changes after the fact, but to support the barrier early and consistently, so your skin stays steady even when the environment isn’t.
Your 5-step summer skin support plan
Here’s how to support your skin in a way that’s both comprehensive and realistic to maintain:
Proactively support collagen
Collagen declines due to several factors, including environmental stressors, sun exposure, internal oxidative stress, skin irritations, and the natural aging process. Because of this, your collagen support protocol should be all encompassing.
Start with what you feed your skin. Nutritionally, your body needs adequate protein, vitamin C, and key amino acids to synthesize collagen effectively. These nutrients act as building blocks for collagen, and you need a constant supply.
Supplementation can help fill in the gaps. But consistency is key. Find an option you look forward to taking every day. NOW® Solutions Collagen Jelly are formulated with clean ingredients in a delicious orange flavor—keep chilled for a refreshing summer treat. The formula features VERISOL® Bioactive Collagen Peptides, which have been shown in clinical studies to improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines in as little as four weeks.*
Pair this habit with vitamin C to ensure your body has the right co-factors it needs to synthesize collagen.* Vitamin C is a vital part of the collagen production process, but your body cannot make it on its own, so it needs to be consumed.* NOW® Vitamin C Gummies provide antioxidant support for the whole body, including collagen production.*
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Collagen Jelly
Practice holistic sun care habits
During the summer, most of us spend more time outdoors. This is a good thing. We should celebrate time in nature!
But it also means we need to be more mindful of our sun care routine. The best way to protect your skin from sun damage is to think holistically and in layers—utilizing a wide spectrum of products and habits to shield your skin from UV rays.
- Apply sunscreen on all exposed skin, being extra mindful of often forgotten places like your ears, hairline, hands, and toes. Reapply every 2 hours and immediately after swimming or sweating.
- Use skin care products that are chock-full of antioxidants. Research shows that pairing antioxidants with your sunscreen can actually improve SPF’s efficacy.
- Lean on UPF clothing to block rays. Wear rashguards when spending time in the water or sun protective activewear when exercising outdoors.
- Wear sun smart accessories to protect vulnerable areas. Sunglasses help protect the delicate eye area, while a wide-brim hat shields the scalp, face, and even the back of the neck.
- Be mindful of the hours you’re spending outdoors and try to avoid too much time during peak UV hours, which are usually between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Relax in the shade—think: umbrellas, trees, or covered areas—to give your skin breaks from direct exposure without pulling you indoors.
Sun care isn’t a one-and-done practice. It’s all the small things you do consistently that can make a real difference. Yes, sun damage is cumulative, but so is protection.
Inside-out antioxidant support
Why stop at topical antioxidant defense? Studies show that certain antioxidants can actually provide the skin photoprotective qualities when ingested1, helping buffer against sun-induced free radicals and oxidative stress.
This matters because free radicals are one of the primary drivers of visible aging. By helping neutralize them before they can impact collagen and cellular structures, you’re effectively slowing the chain reaction that leads to fine lines, uneven tone, and loss of elasticity.
The clinically-backed NOW® Solutions SolarDefend™ is designed to help support the skin's natural response to sun exposure and address visible photoaging from within.* Featuring NutroxSun®, this proprietary ingredient can help skin recover post sun, as well as reduce wrinkle depth and improve elasticity.* With the addition of antioxidant vitamins C, E, and pomegranate extract, it helps reinforce the skin’s defenses against oxidative stress for more comprehensive support from the inside out.*
NOW® Solutions Wrinkle Rescue™ Veg Capsules can add another layer of support, especially for those who want to address fine lines and wrinkles.* The formula features a robust blend of antioxidants and skin-supportive nutrients like vitamins A, C, and E, plus DMAE, ascorbyl palmitate, L-carnosine, alpha lipoic acid, and grape seed extract.* It’s designed to help maintain elasticity, defend against environmental stress, and support a smoother appearance over time.*
Help skin recover from time outdoors
After time in the sun and heat, the skin is typically dealing with dehydration and oxidative stress. Left alone, that can slow recovery and may contribute to longer-term damage. That’s why it’s critical to build in a little recovery time for your skin after a long, hot summer day.
Think of it this way: UV and thermal exposure is like a long, demanding workday for your skin. For days like those, it’s important to build in moments of pause and recovery afterward—your skin benefits from that same kind of intentional reset.
Aloe vera has remained relevant here for a reason. As the classic post-sun ingredient for decades, aloe has been shown to reduce irritation and improve hydration in stressed skin. That’s thanks to aloe’s 75-plus naturally occurring compounds, including polysaccharides, vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and amino acids that work together to soothe and replenish.
Our pick? NOW® Solutions Aloe Soothing Gel, which blends aloe with allantoin, arginine, and vitamin E, extend that benefit—helping calm the skin, flooding it with hydration, and reinforcing its ability to hold onto moisture. Apply it generously after sun exposure to cool the skin, take down redness, and support a faster return to baseline.
Repair and rejuvenate the barrier overnight
Just because the sun has set doesn’t mean you should stop thinking about your summer skin care plan. At night, skin shifts into repair mode—cell turnover increases and the barrier works to rebuild after a day of exposure. It’s important to use this time wisely so your skin can come back stronger and more resilient in the days ahead.
Use targeted ingredients that support skin hydration and fight free radicals.
- Hyaluronic acid is a humectant naturally occurring in the skin. Topically, it helps restore hydration levels and gives skin a subtle plumping effect.
- Ceramides applied at night can help improve skin texture and reduce the visible signs of aging.
- Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that fights free radicals. Use it to firm skin, ease wrinkles, and help reduce the appearance of dark spots.
- Bakuchiol, a natural retinol alternative, can help support skin renewal for a more lifted, even appearance.
In the evening, thoroughly wash your face to remove sunscreen, salt water, sweat, pollution, or whatever the day had in store.
On clean skin, apply a serum that aligns with your current priorities. NOW® Solutions Dark Spot Correcting Serum, formulated with brightening ingredients like vitamin C and licorice root extract, helps target discoloration and uneven tone. If your focus is texture and fine lines, NOW® Solutions Bakuchiol Skin Renewal Serum offers a gentler way to support renewal.
Seal it in with NOW® Solutions Hyaluronic PM Creme, which helps replenish hydration overnight.
RELATED READ: Science-Backed Rituals For Better Sleep & Healthier Skin
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Dark Spot Correcting Serum
NOW® Solutions
Bakuchiol Skin Renewal Serum
The takeaway
Summer will always come with more exposure. That’s part of the appeal. But when you support your skin with a layered, thoughtful routine, you change how it responds to that exposure over time.
Focus on the fundamentals: protect consistently, replenish what’s lost, and give your skin the building blocks it needs to maintain its health. Done daily, these habits don’t just maintain your skin—they help it adapt, so it stays stronger, firmer, and more resilient season after season.