5 Keto Soup Recipes Because Fall Is Coming

This soup tastes just like the comforting canned soup of your childhood but with much cleaner ingredients. Mushrooms are a great keto-friendly food, with just 2 grams of carbs (one of which is fiber) in every 1-cup serving. The key to building flavor in this soup is to utilize a ton of onions and get them quite brown to create a Maillard reaction before adding the mushrooms. In a medium pot over medium heat, sauté two chopped yellow onions in avocado oil until brown at all of the edges, about 10 minutes. Add in 2 cups chopped mushrooms of choice and a generous pinch of salt, and continue to sauté, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms turn brown. Add 1 cup of canned coconut milk and 1 cup of bone broth or stock, and bring just to simmer. Blend until mostly smooth, with some texture, and add additional salt to taste. Serves two.