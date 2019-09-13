5 Keto Soup Recipes Because Fall Is Coming
Whether you're following a strict ketogenic diet or just want to scale back on carbohydrates and fill up on nutrient-dense foods, these quick and easy soup recipes will get a warm, comforting dinner on the table, stat:
1. Bone broth ramen
Bone broth is not only super nourishing for your gut, but it's also a wonderful keto staple, with only 1 gram of carbohydrates and 4 grams of fat per 1 cup serving. You can make your own or buy a ready-made version (we love Kettle & Fire and Bonafide Provisions). Sauté one yellow onion in avocado oil in a medium pot over medium heat, then add bone broth (about 1 to 2 cups per serving). Add in whatever low-carb veggies you want (we love chopped bok choy, mushrooms, spinach, and kale, but go for whatever sounds good!). Add in some shredded rotisserie chicken, a dash of tamari, and some chopped garlic and simmer until the veggies are tender. Top with avocado, a sliced hard-boiled egg, and scallions, and serve!
2. Broccoli cheddar soup
One cup of broccoli contains 6 grams of carbohydrate, 2 of which are fiber. Cheese is also a keto-approved staple, making it easy to make this comforting soup. In a medium pot over medium heat, sauté one yellow onion in avocado oil until translucent. Add in 2 cups of fresh or frozen broccoli florets, then top with 1 cup of coconut milk and 1 cup of bone broth or veggie stock. Add a generous pinch of salt and pepper, and cook until the broccoli is easily pierced with a fork. Blend until mostly smooth, with some chunks (add more veggie stock if you'd like a thinner texture), then stir in ½ cup shredded pastured cheddar (we love Organic Valley). Add additional salt to taste, and enjoy! This recipe serves two.
3. Cream of mushroom soup
This soup tastes just like the comforting canned soup of your childhood but with much cleaner ingredients. Mushrooms are a great keto-friendly food, with just 2 grams of carbs (one of which is fiber) in every 1-cup serving. The key to building flavor in this soup is to utilize a ton of onions and get them quite brown to create a Maillard reaction before adding the mushrooms. In a medium pot over medium heat, sauté two chopped yellow onions in avocado oil until brown at all of the edges, about 10 minutes. Add in 2 cups chopped mushrooms of choice and a generous pinch of salt, and continue to sauté, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms turn brown. Add 1 cup of canned coconut milk and 1 cup of bone broth or stock, and bring just to simmer. Blend until mostly smooth, with some texture, and add additional salt to taste. Serves two.
4. Tortilla soup
While tomatoes are a bit higher in carbohydrates, this recipe uses just a small amount of tomato paste (which has 7 grams of carbohydrates per 2-tablespoon serving) to build a ton of flavor. Sauté one yellow onion in avocado oil in a medium pot over medium heat until it turns translucent, then add in 2 tablespoons of tomato paste, and ½ teaspoon each of onion powder, garlic powder, ground cumin, and ground chipotle powder, and continue to sauté for about a minute, until the paste begins to darken and the spices become fragrant. Add 2 cups of bone broth or veggie stock, and ¾ cup of shredded rotisserie chicken and bring to a simmer. Add salt to taste, then top with sliced green onions, cheddar cheese, and sliced avocado, if desired. Serves two.
5. Walnut and onion soup
While this soup sounds strange, it's actually a perfect balance of savory and hearty, with a unique, nutty flavor that'll keep you coming back for seconds. Most nuts are encouraged on the keto diet, and walnuts contain just 6 grams of carbs per ½ cup (which is a large serving!). Sauté three sliced yellow onions in avocado oil in a medium pot over medium heat until it turns brown, then add 1 cup of walnuts and continue to cook until the walnuts turn golden, about 3 or 4 minutes. Add 1 cup of bone broth or veggie stock, 1 cup of canned coconut milk, and a generous pinch of salt, then bring just to a simmer. Blend until mostly smooth, with a bit of texture, then add additional salt to taste. Top with fresh ground pepper and enjoy! Serves two.
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.