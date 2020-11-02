5 Questions You Have About Health Insurance (That You Were Too Afraid To Ask), Answered
Understanding the ins and outs of health insurance can be tricky, especially when you're proactive about your health and need high-quality coverage that won't break the bank. If you're feeling overwhelmed, take heart in knowing you're not alone. Research shows that just 24% of uninsured adults feel confident navigating common health insurance terms and concepts—and the numbers aren't much better among insured folks.
What we're getting at here is that this stuff can feel complicated, but that's no reason to avoid it. Getting a handle on the basics is the first step to feeling empowered about your health care and getting the coverage you need to be proactive with your health. We've teamed up with Friday Health Plans to answer five common health insurance questions to help you on your way to finding an affordable, quality plan that works for you and your family.
Is my company health plan really the best and only option?
The short answer is: not always. At the end of the day, your employer-sponsored plan may feel restrictive, expensive, or both. You might be able to save big by jumping on the health insurance marketplace and checking out different health plans during the annual open enrollment period. This is the window of time where you're able to enroll in a new health plan for the following year. It's a move that might unlock better coverage that gels with your budget, whether you're solo or have a family. You could even opt to keep yourself on your company plan while your spouse and/or children look for better, more cost-effective health coverage through the marketplace. The most important thing to remember is that you have options—and your company health plan isn't the be-all and end-all.
What do I do if I work for myself?
The gig economy has given rise to more freelancers and self-employed people forging their own career paths (and we think that's pretty awesome). The good news is that working for yourself doesn't have to leave you high and dry for health insurance. Friday Health Plans offers a variety of wallet-friendly individual health policies for anyone who works for themselves, including family members who also need insurance. If you fall into this camp, feel out the different levels of coverage and select a just-right health insurance plan for you and yours.
How can I find a plan that supports my mental health, as well as physical?
While more Americans are insured than 10 years ago, many still don't have access to affordable mental health care. One 2019 report found that when compared to other conditions, patients are significantly more likely to go to out-of-network providers for mental health treatment. This isn't the way health care should be. Friday Health Plans provides comprehensive benefits you deserve—and that you'll actually use, like unlimited mental health visits at absolutely no cost. Yep, it's 100% free. This could be a game-changer, considering the year we're having.
What about preventive care?
At mindbodygreen, we believe that it is always easier to prevent a health problem than it is to treat one that's already in motion.
As the old saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Friday Health Plans is built on health and wellness that's proactive—not reactive.
To that end, you can expect unlimited $0 primary care visits, whether you opt for in-person or virtual appointments. It's a system that's designed to help keep you well so that you don't have to wait until there's an emergency to see a doctor. When life throws you a curveball and you do get sick or hurt, having a stellar health insurance plan can provide options for getting the best care possible.
How can I find a plan I can actually afford?
Raise your hand if you're convinced you can't afford health coverage. Think again—most people who take advantage of the health insurance marketplace actually receive a federal subsidy that lowers their monthly cost. One 2018 survey echoed the same, finding that almost half of uninsured adults may have been eligible for subsidized insurance through the marketplace or Medicaid. To put it another way, affordable health insurance might be more in reach than you think. Friday Health Plans gets it and offers great coverage that won't blow your budget.
Not all health insurance carriers are created equal. Friday Health Plans is purpose-built for people of all stripes, from independent workers to small business owners. Friday leads with simplicity and affordability, providing benefits to help support overall health and wellness. And if you do get hurt or sick, you can count on top-notch coverage to see you through.
Friday Health Plans offers all essential health benefits—and those with preexisting conditions aren't left out. Get a quote based on your needs, then pick a plan that works best for you. You can rest easy knowing you have the coverage you need.
