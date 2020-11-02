5 Questions You Have About Health Insurance (That You Were Too Afraid To Ask), Answered

Understanding the ins and outs of health insurance can be tricky, especially when you're proactive about your health and need high-quality coverage that won't break the bank. If you're feeling overwhelmed, take heart in knowing you're not alone. Research shows that just 24% of uninsured adults feel confident navigating common health insurance terms and concepts—and the numbers aren't much better among insured folks.

What we're getting at here is that this stuff can feel complicated, but that's no reason to avoid it. Getting a handle on the basics is the first step to feeling empowered about your health care and getting the coverage you need to be proactive with your health. We've teamed up with Friday Health Plans to answer five common health insurance questions to help you on your way to finding an affordable, quality plan that works for you and your family.