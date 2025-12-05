We Tested Dozens Of Products In November & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most
At mindbodygreen, we're all about finding the products that help us, our readers, and their loved ones lead healthier, happier lives. Each month, our editors dive deep into the latest wellness trends to find items we truly love.
Below, we've gathered the top five products that had our readers and our editors buzzing in November. From biohacker favorite to a must-have tool for biohackers and a bra so comfortable you'll forget you're wearing it, these are our readers' most-shopped products last month.
Our readers' favorite products in November:
Meet your ultimate longevity tool the Bon Charge Infrared PEMF Sauna Dome—a combination of far-infrared heat, red and near-infrared light, and pulsed electromagnetic fields.
Research suggests1 that PEMF therapy may help reduce inflammation and support bone healing, while infrared heat therapy2 has been shown to improve circulation, ease muscle tension, and promote detoxification through gentle sweating.
Don't miss our first-person, tested review of the PEMF Sauna Dome to learn more about this unique design.
Meet your new daily essential for cleaner hydration: the Sans Water Purifier. The sleek countertop system that pairs multi-stage filtration with UV-C purification to deliver safer, better-tasting water in minutes.
While traditional filters typically tackle only sediment or basic contaminants, UV-C purification has been shown to neutralize harmful microorganisms at the DNA level—offering a deeper layer of protection. And with activated carbon and additional mechanical filtration, the Sans system targets chlorine, odors, off-tastes, and other impurities that can affect how your water tastes.
Curious how this compact purifier fits into real routines? Check out our first-person review of the Sans Water Purifier to learn what makes it such a standout in a crowded hydration market.
Perhaps it's the cooler weather, or maybe we're just all finally caving to the ongoing hype around infrared sauna blankets—but this particular blanket is flying off the shelves.
Take it from someone who has been using this blanket for over a year: The HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket is 100% worth the hype.
Every session feels like a true full-body detox, and when I'm consistent with it I experience incredible benefits to my sleep, stress levels, recovery, mood, and overall health.
An amazing investment in your health and longevity, this blanket is truly the next best thing to having a full-size sauna in your home—and we scored an exclusive discount. Use code MINDBODYGREEN20 for 20% off.
The original Solawave Skincare Wand was my very first foray into the red light therapy space, and let's just say I never looked back. Nearly three years later, I still swear by this handheld device to keep my skin looking glowy, plump, and sculpted.
Combining microcurrent and red light technology, the viral wand reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, and dark spots, revealing a more radiant complexion overall. It's travel-friendly and easy to use, with results in as little as three minutes per day.
Every November Solawave runs a BOGO free sale, and I seriously wait for it all year. The sale is currently still running as I write this, but it could end any day now.
Psst: This wand makes an amazing gift! I'd hop on the BOGO free deal before it ends, so you can keep one kit and gift one to a friend.
Our editors simply cannot stop talking about EBY's comfy and supportive bras—and I'm so excited to see how many mindbodygreen readers are jumping on the EBY train! This bestselling Support Bralette offers wire-free support with a smoothing design that stays in place without slipping, bunching, or discomfort.
Oh, and it's virtually invisible under clothing. The Support Bralette comes in sizes XS to 2XL and is comfortable and supportive enough for all-day wear.
Editor's tip: I'm currently also eyeing the EBY Relief Bra, which has over 1,000 rave reviews.
The takeaway
Some people might gatekeep their favorite products, but these five items are so great, we want everyone to experience their benefits. Just be warned: Our readers are quick shoppers—so don't waffle over your purchase for too long or you'll be facing inevitable sellouts (I'm looking at you, EBY).