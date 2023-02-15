5 Practices From Michelle Obama For Staying Hopeful During Uncertain Times

If there is one person we can count on to lift us up in 2023, it’s former First Lady Michelle Obama. Full of inspiring confidence and optimism, you can expect nothing less from her new book The Light We Carry. Within these pages, Michelle Obama shares practical wisdom and valuable strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in uncertain times. Through her stories and reflections, we’re one step closer to overcoming obstacles and making real progress. From starting your day with kindness to creating a “kitchen table” of close friends, consider The Light We Carry your guide to creating change and staying positive this year and beyond.

Below you’ll find a passage from the book, as well as a sample excerpt from The Light We Carry audiobook. To purchase your own copy, click here.