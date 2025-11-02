"Periods of uncertainty can be uncomfortable, but in life, there will always be factors that are outside of our control—it's important to focus on those factors you can control. With finances, the worst thing you can do is be reactive. Being unprepared, without a plan in place, can leave you open to financial distress, hardship, and the options available are likely to be far more costly and painful," says Jordan Banning, a certified financial planner and founder of Crafted Financial Planning.