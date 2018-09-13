5 Better-For-You Lunch Ideas Your Kids Will Ask For Every Single Day

Packing lunch can be tougher than trying to get out the door in the morning. And if you've got picky eaters in your crew, forget it. You want to make something that ticks all of your boxes, but if you veer too far in the health-conscious direction (collard greens, anyone?), the lunch you so carefully planned out might end up traded away or discarded in favor of another kid's cookie-and-pizza combo. What's a conscious parent to do?

Luckily, there are a few easy options for a craveable packed lunch that comes together in a snap: