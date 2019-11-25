5 Messy Holiday Party Situations And Exactly How To Deal

Holiday Hack: What is it about the holidays that makes certain family members think no topic, including your relationship status and finances, is off the table? The good news is you don’t have to answer anything you don’t want to, and you won’t feel caught off-guard if you practice these diversion techniques.

First, know you have the right to say you’re not comfortable being asked certain questions about your body, politics, or life. Hopefully, this honesty will shut down the line of questioning entirely. If humor is more your style, you can defuse the situation with a pithy but respectful response. You can also try changing the topic entirely by recruiting an ally into the conversation and introducing a new line of questioning.