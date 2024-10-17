Skip to Content
Recipes

These 5-Ingredient Chocolatey Energy Bites Are Perfect For Busy Family Mornings

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan
October 17, 2024
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy
October 17, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Honestly, we'll never get tired of energy bites. With just a few ingredients, you can make a nutrient-packed snack that can fuel even the busiest of mornings.

One great example: These five-ingredient bites from Great British Baking Show winner David Atherton's newest book Bake, Make, and Learn To Cook.

"These snacks are packed with natural energy—just like stars!" Atherton writes, "and are especially good to eat before you exercise." Leaning into the kid-friendly angle of his book, this snack calls for a playful star shape—but you can make the family-friendly recipe in any shape you wish.

Alongside the dates1 we often find in energy bite recipes, this version also calls for prunes2, which have a lower sugar content and slightly more fiber, according to the USDA. It's a clever swap that helps keep these chocolatey bites from going too sweet and saves the dates for dessert.

Energy Stars

Makes 8 to 10 stars

Ingredients

  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • 2 oz dark chocolate
  • ½ cup pitted dates
  • ½ cup prunes
  • Sunflower seeds to decorate

Method

  1. Blend the oats in a food processor for 10 seconds and set aside.
  2. Melt the chocolate in a cup in the microwave, checking every 10 seconds, until just melted.
  3. Blend the dates and prunes until you have a smooth paste.
  4. Pour in the melted chocolate and blend again until very smooth and shiny.
  5. Transfer to a bowl and knead in the oats.
  6. Roll out to roughly ¼ inch thick and cut out with a star-shaped cookie cutter.
  7. Finally, add sunflower seeds on top for decoration.

Excerpted with permission from Bake, Make, and Learn To Cook: Fun & Healthy Recipes for Young Cooks by David Atherton (Candlewick Press, December 7, 2021).

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

