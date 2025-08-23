Skip to Content
5 Fall Must-Haves to Keep You Cozy, Grounded & Glowing

August 23, 2025
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
Image by Marija Kovac / Stocksy
August 23, 2025

As the days grow shorter and the air turns crisp, fall naturally nudges us back into rhythm. After the spontaneity of summer, this season is about grounding—returning to routines that support our energy, boost our immunity, and restore balance. 

Lucky for you, falling back into a well-being routine doesn't have to be complicated. From immune-boosting wellness picks to the coziest home upgrades, here’s everything you need to fully embrace the magic of the season (no pumpkin spice necessary).

1. EKRIN Bantam

$120 (was $160)
Whether you’re training for a 5k or returning to your morning workouts, a massage gun is an essential tool for staying active. Our top pick? Bantam: a compact-yet-powerful massage gun that delivers up to 3200 RPM. Backed by experts, the slim device can be used pre- or post-workout to improve circulation, enhance mobility, and reduce soreness.
woman using massage gun

2. Intestinal Fortitude Boosted Colostrum Superfood

$45
Straight from New Zealand’s pristine pastures, this clean, whole-food colostrum blend promotes gut health, boosts immune resilience, and fuels long-term vitality—all in a single scoop.* Often called ‘nature’s first nutrition,’ colostrum is rich in bioactive compounds like immunoglobulins, lactoferrin, and growth factors that help fortify the gut lining, support healthy digestion, and promote recovery from daily stress.*
Intestinal Fortitude Boosted Colostrum Superfood

3. Sleep Crown

$209
Prioritize deep, restorative rest with Sleep Crown. This innovative over-the-head pillow gently blocks out disruptive light and sound by creating a cocoon of calm. By supporting optimal sleep quality—one of the most important pillars of longevity—Sleep Crown helps you wake up feeling more rested, balanced, and ready for the day ahead. Plus, its ultra-soft feel makes every night feel like a cozy retreat.
Sleep Crown

4. CODEX Labs Dry, Itchy Skin Duo

$49 (was $59)
As autumn's cooler, drier air settles in, skin often pays the price—showing up as dryness, flakiness, or irritation. That’s where this Dry, Itchy Skin Duo comes in. The unscented, pH-balanced, glycerin-rich soap gently cleanses without stripping natural oils, while the relief lotion delivers deep hydration to soothe irritation, smooth rough patches, and strengthen the skin barrier. Together, they’re a seasonal essential for keeping your skin resilient and nourished.
Codex Labs Dry, Itchy Skin Duo

5. Body Deodorizing Supplement by It Just Works

$30 (was $35)
Ditch your deodorant and let your body do the freshening! This plant-powered, vegan supplement—packed with organic parsley leaf, peppermint leaf, and chlorophyll—helps your body detox and digest like a pro, so you can glow from the inside out. One daily serving helps keep odor at bay and enhances your skin’s natural radiance.*
Body Deodorizing Supplement by It Just Works

The takeaway

Say hello to your new fall favorites! Whether you’re chasing post-workout relief, aiming for glow-from-within vibes, or just want to survive sweater weather without dry skin drama, we’ve got you covered. Think of this list as your ultimate toolkit for feeling strong and effortlessly radiant all season long.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are an over-the-counter supplement and not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases.