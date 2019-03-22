These 5 Organizations Are World Water Day Champs

The United Nations designated March 22 World Water Day back in 1993. In the 26 years since, freshwater has only become more important—and more difficult to come by.

A staggering one in four primary schools now lack access to clean drinking water, and 2.1 billion people live without safe water at home. The theme of this year's World Water Day, "Leaving Nobody Behind," addresses this injustice and speaks to the UN's goal of bringing potable water to all by 2030.

"Today, billions of people are still living without safe water—their households, schools, workplaces, farms and factories struggling to survive and thrive," the World Water Day website reads. "Marginalized groups—women, children, refugees, indigenous peoples, disabled people, and many others—are often overlooked and sometimes face discrimination, as they try to access and manage the safe water they need."

If things don't change, 700 million people worldwide could be displaced by intense water scarcity in the next 11 years. These five organizations are leading the charge to make sure that doesn't happen. Read on to learn how you can support the important work they do, be it through a donation or lifestyle tweak: