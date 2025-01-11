Not only is this faux wood cover very aesthetically pleasing (it's just made for a millennial's Instagram-worthy apartment), but it comes with 7 white noise functions, 7 "fan" functions, and 10 nature sounds. Plus, it comes with a headphone jack, so you can use it without disturbing anyone around you—which could come in handy for open offices or the like.

Sleep Sound Machine, Douni ($35.95)