How to: Begin by lying facedown on a table, with your hips at the edge, and your feet on the ground. Place your hands on the sides of the table to support yourself. Raise your feet off the ground with legs extended and toes pointing away from you. This is your starting position. Raise your legs, using your lower back and glutes while breathing out. Your legs should remain extended with your toes pointing away from you. Pause, holding the top position for a count of five. Slowly lower your legs to the starting position while breathing in. That's one rep. Complete 3 sets of 15 reps.