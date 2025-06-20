People who seemed like they had everything together, self-reported a lot of faith, and were happy—until something bad happened, such as receiving a scary diagnosis or their loved one getting sick. These folks crashed emotionally and never recovered. What shocked me about them was that the curve looked so much like the glioblastoma survival curve; they became progressively less "alive" on the y-axis over time, even if they or their loved one survived their illness or recovered from their injury. It was as if the single problem became the defining issue of their lives.