4 Simple Ways To Add Magnesium To Your Routine Right Now

Written by mindbodygreen
September 14, 2018

Magnesium is the fourth most abundant mineral in the human body, playing a vital role in hundreds of physiological processes, but—truth be told—most of us are actually magnesium-deficient, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Our bodies rely on magnesium to help maintain blood pressure already within normal ranges, support muscle recovery and energy levels. So it’s no wonder that low levels of magnesium can seriously mess with our flow.

If you’re feeling sluggish or fatigued, upping your magnesium intake is a powerful way to help you relax. Experts agree that the health and wellness benefits of supplemental magnesium are a big deal, so incorporating the mineral into a daily ritual is the perfect one-two punch for banishing stress. Here’s how to do it:

1. A superfood smoothie

Most adults in the U.S. don’t get enough magnesium because our diets lack the key nutrient, causing a magnesium deficiency. Set yourself up to feel good all day with a chilled smoothie that gives you a big hit of nutrients from potent, magnesium-rich foods like dark leafy greens, dark chocolate, and nuts and seeds (just one cup of spinach contains over 150 mg of magnesium—half of your daily requirement).

An easy option you can mix into your favorite drink is Natural Vitality CALM™, a relaxing magnesium powder supplement that’s easy to mix into smoothie recipes.

Try this healthful smoothie that’s rich in antioxidants:

Blueberry and Dark Chocolate Smoothie

4 Simple Ways To Add Magnesium To Your Routine Right Now

Photo: @carleyscamera

Ingredients:

1 cup almond milk

1 cup organic blueberries, frozen

½ medium banana, peeled, cut into chunks and frozen

1 tablespoon raw cacao powder

¼ teaspoon unflavored Natural Vitality CALM™ magnesium powder

Directions:

Add one teaspoon of Natural Vitality CALM powder into a 5oz glass of water. Let it fizz, then stir until dissolved.

Add the water and ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Enjoy immediately.

2. A soothing nighttime bath

4 Simple Ways To Add Magnesium To Your Routine Right Now

Photo: Trinette Reed

Find your calm before bedtime with a magnesium bath soak to melt away the day’s stressors. Soaking in magnesium salts offers the double bonus of the mood-lifting benefits of a relaxing bath with an accompanying slow-jam soundtrack.

3. A calming meditation session

Thanks to its stress-busting properties, a magnesium boost can set the stage for an amazing, clear-minded meditation. Take a magnesium supplement to relax your muscles and start a meditation practice, or take your current practice to the next level outside in nature on early mornings.

4. A tension-releasing massage

Another thing that can help relax tension is a muscle massage. Massaging sore muscles after a long hike, a race, or any rigorous outdoor activity with a product like an oil or cream can help release tension. You can also massage your neck, shoulders, and upper back to release tension after a long day of sitting in front of a computer.

