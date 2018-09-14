4 Simple Ways To Add Magnesium To Your Routine Right Now

Magnesium is the fourth most abundant mineral in the human body, playing a vital role in hundreds of physiological processes, but—truth be told—most of us are actually magnesium-deficient, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Our bodies rely on magnesium to help maintain blood pressure already within normal ranges, support muscle recovery and energy levels. So it’s no wonder that low levels of magnesium can seriously mess with our flow.

If you’re feeling sluggish or fatigued, upping your magnesium intake is a powerful way to help you relax. Experts agree that the health and wellness benefits of supplemental magnesium are a big deal, so incorporating the mineral into a daily ritual is the perfect one-two punch for banishing stress. Here’s how to do it: