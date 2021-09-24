4 Laundry Tips Anyone With Sensitive Skin Should Know

What you wash your clothing with plays a huge role in keeping skin healthy and calm. If you’re using a detergent that’s laden with fragrance, dyes, and preservatives, all that is going to transfer to your skin via your clothing and potentially trigger a reaction: red, burning, or itching skin. If your detergent smells like perfume and is the color blue, you may want to try a hypoallergenic formula such as Arm & Hammer Sensitive Skin Free & Clear Laundry Detergent, which is made without dyes, fragrance, and preservatives. Plus, it has a 100% rating from SkinSAFE*, a program developed with the Mayo Clinic based on clinical data on ingredients to help those with sensitive skin identify products that are less likely to trigger skin reactions

*Certified by SkinSAFE to exclude 100% of their topmost considered skin allergens.