Meet 3 Women Who Are Shaping The World Of Inclusive Beauty

When Maya Smith—a hairstylist with a love for hip hop—opened up her first natural hair salon while living in Germany over 10 years ago, she didn’t realize her venture was not the norm. Smith’s salon was one of just a handful in Europe catering to the needs of women with textured hair, and from there the hairstylist gained quite a cult following.

Her current salon in Macon, GA, called The Doux, is one of the only salons worldwide to provide skilled services to anyone who walks through the doors—no matter what your hair texture. Outside her salon, though, Smith still sensed that a good majority of the haircare products "for curly or natural hair" on the shelves weren’t truly delivering on the real needs. Many were even obsolete.

So with her clients in mind, she broke the one-size-fits all mold with a line of curl and texture-friendly products formulated to truly benefit natural hair. For those who can’t book an appointment in Macon, The Doux is available to everyone in Target stores and on target.com—you can’t miss its distinctly vibrant, retro hip-hop style.