Last week, I lost my temper when my son was pestering me to play with him and screamed; “STOP!” at the top of my lungs. His whole face collapsed. He turned red and started yelling hysterically as he ran out of the room. It was not my finest moment. I felt shame for screaming at my son. The shame grew when my husband told me he was on an important work call with his CEO, Board members, and several investors that was interrupted when our son wailed outside the office door.

There have been several of these not-so-very-fine moments since the pandemic started. These outsize reactions happen daily, hourly, or sometimes by the minute. They seem to come out of nowhere and make me recognize that perhaps I am under more general duress than I realized.

Perhaps you are too.

Once the blissful delusion that we’re in control crumbles, it's easy to start behaving in funky ways. Given the current uncertainty in our world, we need inner coping skills now more than ever, and yet we are also more emotionally challenged and depleted than ever before. It’s like someone telling you that you need new tires when you’re in the middle of a race.

How can you get off the track of emotional reactivity and learn healthier ways to cope when each day feels like a new crisis? The answer lies in cultivating emotional agility.