When we are insecure, it is easy to misinterpret what our partner says or does. And while most of us can occasionally take something personal that is not, frequently doing this can become a problem. If we see the other person's behaviors through our lens of anticipated rejection, we will likely misinterpret them. Perhaps we think he doesn't want to see us anymore if he reschedules dinner with us (when really, he just had an unexpected deadline to meet). Or maybe if she insists on taking her own car, we assume she doesn't like the way we drive (when actually she just wanted to run a few errands before picking us up).