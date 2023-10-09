As much as we wish we could crack the code to success, we know there’s no silver bullet to achieving your goals. Everything worthwhile in life takes time and effort. Still, looking to wildly successful people can help you find inspiration and identify patterns to implement in your own life.

As a sports columnist for The Washington Post for over 20 years, Sally Jenkins has had a front row seat to some of the most successful athletes and playmakers in the world, including Steve Kerr, Peyton Manning, LeBron James, Diana Nyad, and many others. Recently, she compiled everything she learned from those interviews in her new must-read, The Right Call, and discussed how to foster grit, motivation, and resilience on the mindbodygreen podcast. If there ever was a recipe for success, today's episode might be it.

Even if you don’t love sports, you’ll surely learn something from Jenkins. Below, find a few of her expert-backed tips to reach your goals and elevate your game—be it mental, physical, or spiritual.