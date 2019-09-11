Transforming Your Health Starts With Your Mind—Here Are 3 Easy Ways To Start

The range of advice on diet and exercise is overwhelming. While it makes sense to try to keep up with the latest information and to try things that are well supported by research, much dieting advice, in particular, is not established by science. So much advice is also contradictory. Fat is awful; no, it depends. Sugar is terrible, but wait, artificial sweeteners are poison.

Choose rational things you'd like to try and experiment with them. Remember: variation, selection, retention. Keep only what you find helpful. What works for others may not be good for you. For example, lots of programs tell you to eat a big breakfast. But I like a very light and very late breakfast of a few walnuts and an apple. I settled on that because I can sense in my body that for me light is better, and even that walnuts are better than, say, pecans. I call it body knowledge.

I've been watching and tweaking these patterns for years (other examples from my own body knowledge are cutting down on flour or decreasing the total time window for eating to under eight hours), and I'm not usually surprised to read studies that back up what I've seen with my own body. But a few months ago, I was startled to see a large new study that actually tested (wait for it) walnuts! Apparently, my body is not the only one reacting this way!

You might be different. Don't follow my pattern: Watch the science and try things out. Pay attention to your body, and let it educate you. You are evolving your life as you choose.