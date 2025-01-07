“In cosmetic acupuncture, it’s all about getting good blood, circulation, and qi to the face. But in order for that to happen, we want to make sure there’s no other injuries or ailments happening in the body that might digress that flow away from the face,” says Kung. So when patients come in and if they do have any type of ailments that need to be addressed, we'll definitely work on ‘regular’ acupuncture on the body first.”