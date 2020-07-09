mindbodygreen

3 Simple Tips For Your Wind-Down Routine

Brand Strategist By Meg Phillips
July 9, 2020 — 7:00 AM

Quieting mind and body when the sun sets doesn't always come easily, especially after action-packed days. Heather Lilleston, yoga instructor and founder of Yoga for Bad People, likes to take her time and embrace simple wind-down techniques after busy days out and about. The key to any wellness routine, whether it's fitness, nutrition, beauty, or a combination of the three, is to actually enjoy the process (and not take it too seriously). Heather finishes her days with:

  1. Skin Care: She applies a light cream to her face for nighttime soothing and hydration, before turning her attention to her feet (that have worked hard all day!).
  2. Foot Rub: As a yogi, Heather really understands just how sensitive the muscles in each of our feet are. A little EOD massage goes a long way, and signals to your body it's time to rest.
  3. Get Into Bed: Your mattress matters. Over a lifetime, you spend so much time in your bed. Avocado Green Mattress is as comfy as it is quality, and Greenguard Gold certified.

Giving your body some head-to-toe attention during the evening is the perfect way to unwind before drifting off on your Avocado Green Mattress. Nighttime habits, like Heather's, that abandon expectations and support your body's ability to relax are the way to go.

