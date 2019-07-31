These 3 Simple Things Changed My Relationship with Exercise & Nutrition

There are two ways you can approach exercise and nutrition: You can see them as things you force yourself to prioritize, or as things that actually bring true joy to your life.

Throughout my personal health journey, I’ve experienced firsthand that you can change your mindset from the former to the latter so that healthy habits are something you look forward to.

What’s my secret? Lots of little hacks that make the healthier route EASIER and more appealing than the convenient (aka often unhealthy) route. Below, I’m sharing three personal tips that have helped me find true joy in everyday health and nutrition.