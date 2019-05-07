3 Practical Ways I'm Teaching My Kids About Sustainability

We have dinosaur kale plants in our garden, and the girls love picking and eating it straight from the garden. But even if it's just taking care of a small herb garden, it really helps kids grasp the concept.

Cooking with the girls is one of our favorite things to do: When they put their energy into the process, they really get even more excited about it and want to learn the benefits of the different foods, making them motivated to eat well.

After we cook together, I also get the girls involved in helping me clean up as well. We just add water to Grove Collaborative's All Purpose Cleaning Concentrate in a glass spray bottle, and we use it on all of our surfaces and kitchen area. It really takes care of the mess (which happens fast with two little ones!), and I also love that I don't have to worry about harsh chemicals, toxic ingredients, or unwanted residue left on surfaces, tables, or counters where we nibble, prep, cook, and eat.

It all circles back to being conscious of using cleaner, nontoxic products: Even something like choosing a safer laundry detergent counts. Using the gentle Laundry Powder Packs from Grove Collaborative helps us stay mindful of how our products don't affect just us—they also go down the drain, the sewage, and eventually back into the earth.

It's an interconnected cycle that I want my daughters to understand, be conscious of, and value for years to come.