In A Crunch To Work Out? This 2-Minute Workout Should Take Care Of That

For me, exercise has become something that I love to do as often as possible, because it makes me feel good—but this hasn’t always been the case. I used to see exercise as a form of punishment for eating unhealthily or feeling like I needed to burn calories, which never made working out enjoyable. In truth, how many of us really enjoy being on a treadmill for longer than a few minutes?

After rebuilding my relationship towards movement and my body, I now use exercise as a reward because I know when I do it, the results are tenfold: I feel good about myself; I have more energy; I sleep better; and I don't fret over calories I eat because I make better choices. Plus, I prioritize moving my body every day, even if it’s just a walk to my local coffee shop to get my blood flowing.

Ideally, I try to get in a great workout 4-5 days a week, which can range from yoga and running, to hiking and lifting weights. However, sometimes I just don’t have time to make it to the gym or spend extra time showering after a run, so I make it a priority to move my body first thing in the morning with 3 of the most effective moves to tone your body.

The best part about this routine is that you can use these moves anytime, anywhere; however, I recommend doing them first thing in the morning to kickstart your metabolism and energize you for the day ahead. Just grab your SKECHERS (bonus points if they’re bright and colorful as studies say this can have an effect on you mood) set your phone timer for 30 seconds per exercise, with a 10 second rest between each of the following moves: