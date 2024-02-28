Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

3 Functional Dentist Tips To Prevent Bad Breath & Boost Oral Health

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
February 28, 2024
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
woman brushing teeth
Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy
February 28, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Paranoid about bad breath? While the mint gum may help you in the moment, it’s certainly not a long-term solution. But don’t worry; we’re not going to suggest the obvious “brush your teeth more” as the only prevention method worth trying. 

On a recent episode of the mindbodgreen podcast, functional dentist Mark Burhenne, DDS, creator of Ask the Dentist, shared three tips to help nix bad breath and help you maintain freshness for longer. 

1.

Breathe through your nose 

"If you breathe through your mouth, you are going to have oral health complications,” says Burhenne, including bad breath. See, you may notice after a night of mouth breathing that your gums and tongue feel dry—and that’s not a good thing. 

"Saliva is the life giver in the mouth. It supports the oral microbiome, and it helps prevent decay. It activates the immune system1. It allows us to speak and swallow and digest foods," Burhenne explains. So by limiting that saliva throughout the night, you’re keeping your oral microbiome in a less-than-ideal state. 

The solution: mouth tape. We know it sounds odd at first, but properly designed mouth tape makes the switch to nasal breathing all that easier. Here's our full guide to mouth taping if you want to learn more about getting started. 

As for daytime mouth breathers, do your best to be mindful of this habit when you can. Wearing mouth tape at night may even help train your brain to make the switch even without the tape on.

2.

Start tongue scraping

Once you wake up and remove your mouth tape, the first thing you’ll want to do is scrape your tongue—yes, even before you brush your teeth. 

Rather than brushing your tongue with the back of your toothbrush, you’ll want to use a designated tongue scraper. It's a long, thin, flat piece of metal (or plastic) shaped like a "U" to remove bacteria, food debris, and dead cells from the surface of the tongue. "You basically reach back as far as you can on the tongue, stick your tongue out, and drag this forward a few times along your tongue," Burhenne explains. It's actually a ritual practiced for centuries in Ayurveda, known as Jihwa Prakshalana.

Burhenne compares the tongue to a shag carpet, in that it easily traps debris and bacteria in its nooks and crannies. As that material accumulates over time, it can lead to improper biofilm formation on the tongue. 

"Tongue scraping is the most under-appreciated aspect of oral care," Burhenne claims. "Everyone should be tongue scraping." 

3.

Avoid antiseptic mouthwash 

Now that we’ve added two more steps to your oral care routine, let’s cut one out: mouthwash. Don’t worry; not every mouthwash is created equal, and some may be totally fine to use—it’s those highly antiseptic formulas you’ll want to skip. 

"Most [mouthwashes] kill a portion of the oral microbiome, mostly on the back of the tongue," says Burhenne, and these bacteria are responsible for producing nitric oxide from our food. Nitric oxide, as a refresher, is a molecule that influences immune function, weight, circulation, blood pressure, mood, and more. 

Nevertheless, sometimes mouthwash is medically necessary (like with infections or post-procedure), so follow your dentist's advice first and foremost. But for daily use, consider rinses that don't use alcohol or antiseptic ingredients. 

Even if you use a great mouthwash, just know it won’t replace other steps in your routine. “The action of swishing really doesn't move the needle as much as brushing with a paste," says Burhenne. "At best, it's a waste of your money.” 

The takeaway 

Burhenne recommends trying mouth tape to prevent saliva loss at night, using a tongue scraper daily, and avoiding antiseptic mouthwash. With these steps in mind, you’re on the path to fresher breath that lasts. For more oral care tips, tune into the full episode with Burhenne below!

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Understanding *This* Will Help You Hack Your Libido For The Better
Women's Health

Understanding *This* Will Help You Hack Your Libido For The Better

Hannah Frye

Could This Antioxidant-Rich Supplement Be The Key To A Long Healthy Life?*
Integrative Health

Could This Antioxidant-Rich Supplement Be The Key To A Long Healthy Life?*

Morgan Chamberlain

I Struggle With Attention — This Supplement Helps Me Excel At Work & Life
Integrative Health

I Struggle With Attention — This Supplement Helps Me Excel At Work & Life

Hannah Margaret Allen

The Link Between Depression & Body Temperature, From New Research
Mental Health

The Link Between Depression & Body Temperature, From New Research

Hannah Frye

Nutrition & Longevity Experts Love This Plant-Packed Metabolism Supplement
Integrative Health

Nutrition & Longevity Experts Love This Plant-Packed Metabolism Supplement

Morgan Chamberlain

I Switched From Finance Into This Health-Centric Career & I'm So Glad I Did
Integrative Health

I Switched From Finance Into This Health-Centric Career & I'm So Glad I Did

Ellie Mesgarha

A Morning Routine For Your Liver After Drinking Too Much
Integrative Health

A Morning Routine For Your Liver After Drinking Too Much

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Mediterranean Diet Alternative Is About To Be Everywhere
Integrative Health

This Mediterranean Diet Alternative Is About To Be Everywhere

Hannah Frye

I'm A Neuroscientist: This Is How Women 50+ Should Protect Their Brains
Mental Health

I'm A Neuroscientist: This Is How Women 50+ Should Protect Their Brains

Jason Wachob

Understanding *This* Will Help You Hack Your Libido For The Better
Women's Health

Understanding *This* Will Help You Hack Your Libido For The Better

Hannah Frye

Could This Antioxidant-Rich Supplement Be The Key To A Long Healthy Life?*
Integrative Health

Could This Antioxidant-Rich Supplement Be The Key To A Long Healthy Life?*

Morgan Chamberlain

I Struggle With Attention — This Supplement Helps Me Excel At Work & Life
Integrative Health

I Struggle With Attention — This Supplement Helps Me Excel At Work & Life

Hannah Margaret Allen

The Link Between Depression & Body Temperature, From New Research
Mental Health

The Link Between Depression & Body Temperature, From New Research

Hannah Frye

Nutrition & Longevity Experts Love This Plant-Packed Metabolism Supplement
Integrative Health

Nutrition & Longevity Experts Love This Plant-Packed Metabolism Supplement

Morgan Chamberlain

I Switched From Finance Into This Health-Centric Career & I'm So Glad I Did
Integrative Health

I Switched From Finance Into This Health-Centric Career & I'm So Glad I Did

Ellie Mesgarha

A Morning Routine For Your Liver After Drinking Too Much
Integrative Health

A Morning Routine For Your Liver After Drinking Too Much

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Mediterranean Diet Alternative Is About To Be Everywhere
Integrative Health

This Mediterranean Diet Alternative Is About To Be Everywhere

Hannah Frye

I'm A Neuroscientist: This Is How Women 50+ Should Protect Their Brains
Mental Health

I'm A Neuroscientist: This Is How Women 50+ Should Protect Their Brains

Jason Wachob

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.