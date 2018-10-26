3 Family-Friendly Dinners Your Kids Can Help You Make Tonight

Sweater weather and shorter days call for one main thing: cozy dinners at home. The good news is that fall and winter produce—like squash, sweet potatoes, and pumpkin (oh hey, toasted pumpkin seeds)—are undeniably comfort-food friendly, which means we can whip up warming, decadent meals that are also on the healthy side.

The even better news? We’ve got a few delish, wholesome dinner ideas that are so easy to prep, the kids can help you get dinner on the table. And they’re so good, we promise they’ll want to gobble up every one of these veggie-packed dinners as soon as the table’s set.