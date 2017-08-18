mindbodygreen

Feeling Stressed? 3 RD-Approved Tricks To Calm Down, Stat

Written by mindbodygreen
August 18, 2017

Despite our best efforts, sometimes life gets busy and messy, and we don’t know which way is up. When we feel powerless or overwhelmed by things beyond our control, keeping a list of guaranteed good things in our back pocket gives us something to turn to: the endorphin boost from a great run or workout, a walk around the block to clear your head, beautiful flowers. Whatever it might be, those sure things can make a tough day so much easier to navigate.

1. Eat what makes you feel good.

Know what ingredients make your body feel good, and eat accordingly. Pay attention to how you feel after a pizza, or a big salad, so you can call on these feelings when you're tempted in the future. A well-balanced meal sets you on an even keel so you can deal with whatever madness may be ahead. Knowing which foods make you feel energized and satisfied empowers you to choose what will work for you. Taste is so important, too, because you want to enjoy and appreciate the things you're eating and drinking!

2. Make life easier with healthy grab-and-go options.

We have to eat several times a day—make it a calming experience, rather than a stressful one, by taking the fuss out of it. Having a few healthy staples you can rely on is vital for getting food on the table quickly and happily. Ripple is a nutritious, delicious plant-based milk that is a good source of protein and lower in sugar than many other options. It has eight times the protein of almond milk and half the sugar of cow’s milk, and Ripple’s creamy, smooth flavor is perfect for people who believe nourishing the body is the first step to nourishing the soul.

Each 100-calorie cup offers up 8 grams of protein, 45 percent of your daily calcium needs, and some vitamin D to support strong bones. It’s a delicious way to energize your mind and body and keep yourself fueled to handle whatever craziness life throws your way.

Ripple is 100 percent natural and vegan—plus, it's free of soy, lactose, dairy, gluten, GMOs, and carrageenan. Ripple products are also free of the top eight common allergens, including dairy, eggs, soy, peanuts, and tree nuts—great news for any plant-based eaters struggling with allergies who have a hard time finding safe options that deliver on taste. It comes in several flavors like Original and Vanilla (plus Unsweetened versions of each) as well as Chocolate.

You can enjoy Ripple Foods milk on its own or use it in cooking as you would any other milk. Just use the same amount and in the same way as any other dairy, soy, or nut-based milk. It’s delightful in your afternoon coffee or perfection as a liquid base for that post-workout recovery smoothie to show your body some love as a "thank you" for the amazing job it does for you every day.

You want to know that what you’re nourishing your body with will also nourish the part of you that knows you deserve to live deliciously.

3. Try this anxiety-busting exercise.

Let’s do a little exercise. Think about something that’s stressing you out or weighing on you. Grab a piece of paper and divide it into two columns:

Column One: Things I Can’t Change Column Two: Thing I CAN Change

Take a moment to acknowledge the things that are currently beyond you and remember that while you may not be able to control what’s going on, you can control your response.

Now take a look at the column of things you can change. Maybe you know that yoga helps you navigate a stressful week—scope out the schedule for your favorite studio and sign up for a class. If the one thing that helps mellow out that tension in your neck is a massage, book yourself a session. Growling stomach making it hard to focus on a tedious project? Make time for a meal or snack that you know will make you feel great.

A simple sure bet goes a long way to up your quality of life. You may not be able to change the weather or magically dissolve traffic or guarantee that everyone will love the movie you picked, but knowing that the foods and beverages you enjoy will energize your body and hit all the right flavor notes can turn the whole experience around.

You’re guaranteed to love the delicious, creamy taste of Ripple Milk—but if you don’t, Ripple will actually give you your money back. See which flavor is right for you!

Ripple Foods
Ripple Foods
Ripple exists to make dairy-free as it should be: high in protein, low in sugar, loaded with nutrition and delicious. We think good food should be simple. And for food to be good, we...

