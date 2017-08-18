Feeling Stressed? 3 RD-Approved Tricks To Calm Down, Stat

We have to eat several times a day—make it a calming experience, rather than a stressful one, by taking the fuss out of it. Having a few healthy staples you can rely on is vital for getting food on the table quickly and happily. Ripple is a nutritious, delicious plant-based milk that is a good source of protein and lower in sugar than many other options. It has eight times the protein of almond milk and half the sugar of cow’s milk, and Ripple’s creamy, smooth flavor is perfect for people who believe nourishing the body is the first step to nourishing the soul.

Each 100-calorie cup offers up 8 grams of protein, 45 percent of your daily calcium needs, and some vitamin D to support strong bones. It’s a delicious way to energize your mind and body and keep yourself fueled to handle whatever craziness life throws your way.

Ripple is 100 percent natural and vegan—plus, it's free of soy, lactose, dairy, gluten, GMOs, and carrageenan. Ripple products are also free of the top eight common allergens, including dairy, eggs, soy, peanuts, and tree nuts—great news for any plant-based eaters struggling with allergies who have a hard time finding safe options that deliver on taste. It comes in several flavors like Original and Vanilla (plus Unsweetened versions of each) as well as Chocolate.