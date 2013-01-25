Your 3-Day Winter Detox

With a whole lotta’ buzz about juicing, cleansing, and detoxing, going on, it’s really important that folks do the right type of detox for their body — and for the season — in order to retain or restore health balance.

In fact, some patients have come to me because they’ve developed health problems after doing a cleanse or detox — improperly.

One common mistake is doing the wrong type of detox for the season, particularly a detox that is cooling and depleting in the dead of winter’s cold.

In traditional medical systems, such as Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine, paying attention to “food energetics” is an important part of restoring health. Various foods are recognized as having cooling or warming properties. In cold weather, it's considered important to consume more warm-natured foods to preserve the body’s optimal metabolic state.

The following is a 3-day Winter Detox that allows you to eat healthy, clean, nourishing foods without going hungry, while rebooting your digestion and promoting the natural detoxification processes of your body.

It’s a way to simplify your diet and lighten your toxic burden of environmental chemicals, sugar, and other burdens of the Standard American Diet, and this time of year it’s a nice way to reboot after dietary indulgences during the holidays.

The detox is completely gluten-free and dairy-free, with a low allergenic, anti-inflammatory profile. And it’s filling enough that you can even do it while going to work, as long as you prepare your snacks and lunches to take with you.

This is a light detox that does not aggressively mobilize stored toxins or deplete your nutrients, so you will not likely experience some of the side-effects that often accompany more extreme cleanses, such as headache, nausea, hunger, or fatigue.

To prepare for the detox, gather all of your supplies, including your groceries. You don’t want to go shopping during a detox because you might be tempted to go off of the plan! Having everything you need at home allows you to focus on your nutrition and health.

Ideally, do this over a weekend when you don’t have to go to work, with Day 1 being a Friday.

Three important principles to help you to mobilize and lighten the burden on your detox systems are to