3 Crazy Things That Happen To Your Body After Having A Baby

I recently gave birth to a sweet baby boy. This is my first, and it would be an understatement to say that I was not prepared. Even though I read numerous baby books, made countless lists, and thought I was extremely prepared for my baby’s arrival—I wasn’t.

What I learned was that you can’t really prepare for your baby, most of the big changes are internal. You may have all the gear and gadgets, but there are things no one tells you about life after pregnancy.

Your body and your mind go through significant changes during pregnancy and will transform even more after the baby is born. I’ve noticed that many women don’t openly discuss their post-baby hardships, but I wish they would, just so other new moms wouldn’t feel like freaks of nature. Here are three things I want all new mamas to know: