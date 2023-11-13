21 Days To Better Sleep—This Program Is Your Ticket To A Better Bedtime Ritual 

Meditation relieves mental stress, relaxes the body, and helps activate the parasympathetic nervous system, AKA “rest and digest.” 4 Research has proven that plain and simple: meditation improves sleep quality. 5 But the 21 Days to Better Sleep program teaches you how to do it with evidence-based tools like Yoga Nidra, gratitude meditation, and mantra meditation.

Yoga Nidra, a practice based on systematic body relaxation, has been proven to improve sleep duration and quality (even insomnia). 6 Gratitude meditation, where you focus on positive emotions and things that you’re grateful for, has been connected to longer sleep duration and feeling refreshed in the morning. 7 Lastly, mantra meditation, which involves mindfully repeating words or phrases, has been known for centuries to benefit sleep. 8 Throughout this three week program, you’ll learn all three meditation practices to benefit your slumber (and beyond).