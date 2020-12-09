mbg's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide Has Everyone On Your List Covered
Here at mbg, we're all about the nontangible holiday gift—the thoughtful note, the declaration of gratitude, the donation in their name. But, hey, presents are fun too! The 90-plus that made our 2020 holiday gift guide are vetted by wellness editors who have tried and tested the latest products in the health space and feel confident that these are the best of the best.
Our guide's categories reflect the subjects we cover on mbg all the time: food, fitness, beauty, home, self-care, and this year's new addition: sleep! Accessibility is a throughline throughout, and you'll find gifts on the list that run the gamut from splurges to under-$20 stocking stuffers.
While you may not be able to physically be there with family and friends this year, any of these healthy picks will show them you're wishing them well.
Here's a teaser of this year's six categories, and here's where to head to poke around the complete guide.
Sleep
In a year that forced us all to take a break, sleep became even more essential. From a fantastical dream journal to a high-tech snooze tracker, this set has a gift for every type of snoozer.
Self-Care
Self-care feels more important now than ever—and is likely much-needed. These finds offer the opportunity to unwind, relax, explore, and cultivate moments of joy.
Beauty
These clean, natural, and organic products tend to skin and hair holistically: from makeup with skin care benefits to at-home facial kits that inspire a radiant glow.
Food
Festive meets functional: These crave-worthy healthy foodie gifts offer bonus benefits for optimal well-being.
Movement
Whether it's an outdoor adventurer or home-workout warrior on your list, we've got the perfect piece of gear to help them meet their goals.
Home & Tech
Home took on new meaning this year; these fun picks for every room will keep theirs feeling comforting and captivating.
