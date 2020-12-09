Here at mbg, we're all about the nontangible holiday gift—the thoughtful note, the declaration of gratitude, the donation in their name. But, hey, presents are fun too! The 90-plus that made our 2020 holiday gift guide are vetted by wellness editors who have tried and tested the latest products in the health space and feel confident that these are the best of the best.

Our guide's categories reflect the subjects we cover on mbg all the time: food, fitness, beauty, home, self-care, and this year's new addition: sleep! Accessibility is a throughline throughout, and you'll find gifts on the list that run the gamut from splurges to under-$20 stocking stuffers.

While you may not be able to physically be there with family and friends this year, any of these healthy picks will show them you're wishing them well.

Here's a teaser of this year's six categories, and here's where to head to poke around the complete guide.