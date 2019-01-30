mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

Turns Out We Need Way Less Time In The Gym To Get Major Benefits, Study Says

Elizabeth Gerson
mbg Contributor By Elizabeth Gerson
mbg Contributor
Elizabeth Gerson is a former mindbodygreen intern and a student at Stanford University studying Psychology and Communication with a specialization in Health & Development.
Turns Out We Need Way Less Time In The Gym To Get Major Benefits, Study Says

Image by Svetikd / Getty

January 30, 2019 — 1:00 AM

In an era when social media makes it easy to feel FOMO or compare our seemingly perfect lives, we've been put under increasing pressure to jam-pack our days with as much productivity as possible. If squeezing a workout into your already-busy schedule has you stressed, we've got some good news: Even a 15-minute HIIT sesh can do wonders for your health.

According to a new study, 15 minutes of intense resistance training just three times a week was enough to improve insulin sensitivity and increase muscle strength.

The participants in the study completed a program over the course of six weeks and started to see positive effects as early as two weeks out.

What's even more impressive is that the previously established research claimed that if you wanted to change your body, you'd need to sweat it out for at least 45 minutes. In just a third of that time, study participants were able to reap the rewards.

This could have big implications for people with type 2 diabetes, in which insulin resistance is super important. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar in the body. Those with diabetes or other hormone disorders (like PCOS, for example) often suffer from insulin resistance, which makes it harder for the hormone to bring blood sugar levels down. This can spell serious health problems, such as weight gain and increased risk for cardiovascular issues.

Even if you have only 15 minutes to spare, you can give your body some love by smashing out a quick workout. With the popularity of HIIT workouts on the rise, we no longer have to spend grueling hours in the gym to improve our overall health, and for that, we're thankful.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Elizabeth Gerson
Elizabeth Gerson mbg Contributor
Elizabeth Gerson is a former mindbodygreen intern and a student at Stanford University studying Psychology and Communication with a specialization in Health & Development. She has...

More On This Topic

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
$179.99 $143.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People
Routines

3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Spirituality

8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse

The AstroTwins
8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/15-minutes-is-all-you-need-to-boost-health

Your article and new folder have been saved!