In an era when social media makes it easy to feel FOMO or compare our seemingly perfect lives, we've been put under increasing pressure to jam-pack our days with as much productivity as possible. If squeezing a workout into your already-busy schedule has you stressed, we've got some good news: Even a 15-minute HIIT sesh can do wonders for your health.

According to a new study, 15 minutes of intense resistance training just three times a week was enough to improve insulin sensitivity and increase muscle strength.

The participants in the study completed a program over the course of six weeks and started to see positive effects as early as two weeks out.

What's even more impressive is that the previously established research claimed that if you wanted to change your body, you'd need to sweat it out for at least 45 minutes. In just a third of that time, study participants were able to reap the rewards.

This could have big implications for people with type 2 diabetes, in which insulin resistance is super important. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar in the body. Those with diabetes or other hormone disorders (like PCOS, for example) often suffer from insulin resistance, which makes it harder for the hormone to bring blood sugar levels down. This can spell serious health problems, such as weight gain and increased risk for cardiovascular issues.

Even if you have only 15 minutes to spare, you can give your body some love by smashing out a quick workout. With the popularity of HIIT workouts on the rise, we no longer have to spend grueling hours in the gym to improve our overall health, and for that, we're thankful.