A 12-Minute Easy Restorative Yoga Routine, From Tara Stiles
Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Tara Stiles.
Workout Summary
- Time: 12 minutes
- Equipment: Yoga mat
- Instructions: Follow along with the video, and move from one exercise to the next as indicated.
Today, I'm bringing you a restorative yoga flow that you can do any time you need a little release and calm during your week (or even every day). As you're moving through this flow, think about bringing a gentleness to every one of your postures. This routine is also fantastic for releasing any of those sticky points of tension in your body—from tight hips to a stiff spine.
In just 12 minutes, you can completely reset your mindset and let go of any unwanted feelings you're holding in your body. If it's possible, I highly recommend setting aside this kind of time for yourself on a daily basis, to check in with your body and mind. I find this type of intentional mindfulness can help promote mental clarity and general well-being.
All you need is a yoga mat and an open mind to get started. Now, who's ready to join me on the mat?