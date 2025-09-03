10 Well-Being Essentials To Revamp Your Routine For Fall

Feeling like your skin is out of balance? Root Avenue’s best-selling Nourishing Tallow Serum is the multitasking hero your skin has been waiting for. Packed with grass-fed tallow and bioavailable vitamins A, D, E, and K, it delivers hydration and nourishment in a lightweight, everyday serum that works for all skin types. Bonus: it doubles as a moisturizer, oil cleanser, makeup remover, and primer—proof that less really can do more. Normally $27, mindbodygreen readers can snag it for just $9 with code MBG.