10 Well-Being Essentials To Revamp Your Routine For Fall
Summer’s winding down, and it’s the perfect time to reset your routine for fall. These wellness essentials keep you energized, nourished, and ready for whatever comes next—whether that’s skin-loving serums, spa-worthy masks, or plant-powered snacks and supplements that make self-care effortless and fun.
Think of this as your end-of-summer toolkit: hydrate, support your mood, boost immunity, and treat yourself along the way. With these must-have essentials, transitioning into fall has never been easier—or more enjoyable.
Doughlicious Cookie Dough & Gelato Bites
FYI
- On sale at Target 9/14 to 9/20
Doughlicious® frozen cookie dough & gelato bites are the ultimate indulgent treat to ease into fall. Made with clean, high-quality ingredients and no refined sugars, they satisfy cravings while supporting your seasonal wellness goals—at just 100 calories or less per gelato bite. Find them at Target stores nationwide, on sale from September 14 to 20.
My Sheen Skin Nora LED Light Therapy Face Mask
FYI
- Save 30% with code MBGSKIN30
Meet the skincare tool that does it all: the 4-in-1 LED Face Mask from My Sheen Skin. Using precise red, blue, yellow, and green light wavelengths, it targets acne, rosacea, fine lines, and uneven texture while stimulating collagen, boosting circulation, and reducing inflammation. Think of it as a full-spectrum, science-backed treatment for clearer, smoother, more radiant skin—without a trip to the dermatologist.. The best part? It’s currently 30% off with our exclusive code MBGSKIN30.
Organic Traditions Matcha Latte
FYI
- Dairy- and sugar-free
Upgrade your morning routine and get a jitter-free energy boost.* Organic Traditions’ Matcha Latte is made with ceremonial grade, shade-grown matcha. Naturally rich in antioxidants—to promote glowing skin, brain function, and immune health—it also has added probiotics to enhance gut health. The hardest part? Deciding whether to enjoy the sugar and dairy-free latte hot or iced.
Root Avenue Nourishing Tallow Serum
FYI
- $9 with code MBG
Feeling like your skin is out of balance? Root Avenue’s best-selling Nourishing Tallow Serum is the multitasking hero your skin has been waiting for. Packed with grass-fed tallow and bioavailable vitamins A, D, E, and K, it delivers hydration and nourishment in a lightweight, everyday serum that works for all skin types. Bonus: it doubles as a moisturizer, oil cleanser, makeup remover, and primer—proof that less really can do more. Normally $27, mindbodygreen readers can snag it for just $9 with code MBG.
Linear Bar
FYI
- Save 15% with code MBG15
Meet your new go-to protein bar. Linear Bars pack 20 g of organic, non-GMO protein into a tasty treat that rivals your favorite candy bar—without seed oils, sucralose, or anything artificial. Every bite blends the rich flavors of caramel, real dark chocolate, and peanut butter while still supporting your nutrition goals. Voted the tastiest protein bar by countless testers, this is a craveable protein boost you won’t want to miss. Plus, mindbodygreen readers get an exclusive discount of 15% off their already low fall sale price using code MBG15.
City Beauty Line Smoothing HydroMask
FYI
- Code MBG15 saves 15%
Refresh and revitalize your skin with this unique bio-cellulose sheet mask, delivering a cooling, spa-like experience at home. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it deeply hydrates, soothes dryness-related redness, and supports your skin’s elasticity. It also helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving your complexion plump, smooth, and radiant. Use code MBG15 for 15% off sitewide
KA! Empathogenics Adaptogenic Mood Support
FYI
- Available as chews or drops!
Kanna is South Africa's favorite mood-boosting succulent, and it's the star ingredient in KA!'s Daily Chews and Tincture.* Whether you're powering through work, heading out socially, or settling in to meditate, KA! gives your routine a plant-powered lift.* Taking KA! daily supports focus, improves mood, and helps you feel centered.* As an adaptogen, KA!'s results are most noticeable with consistent use. Get ready to feel yourself.
Blossom Essentials Hydration Oil
FYI
- Can also be used as scalp mask!
Blossom Organics Hydration Oil is your all-in-one glow booster. Its rich blend of marula seed oil, squalane, and vitamin E deeply hydrates while locking in moisture. Packed with antioxidants, this lightweight oil fights free radicals, smooths fine lines, and supports a youthful, radiant complexion. The best part? The vegan formula can be used on your face, body, or even as a scalp mask.
InsideTracker Personalized Health Analytics
FYI
- Get 20% off with code ITMBG20
Ditch the guesswork and get a complete picture of your body with InsideTracker. Using your blood, DNA, fitness tracker data, and nutrition habits, it creates a hyper-personalized Action Plan tailored to your unique biomarkers—so you can optimize sleep, recovery, metabolism, hormone balance, and heart health.
Routine retesting and guidance from Terra™, InsideTracker’s AI health guide, help you track progress and make smarter choices over time. Plus, Healthspan Category Tests dive deep into key areas like cognition, endurance, gut health, and inflammation. Start your journey today with 20% off using code ITMBG20.
SKÖN Beautifully Strong Miracle Face Oil
FYI
- Save 20% with code GREEN20
We like to think of Skon Beauty’s Miracle Face Oil as the secret to a dewy, youthful glow. This nutrient-packed blend of plant oils hydrates, balances, and supports your skin’s natural barrier for a visibly radiant complexion. Lightweight yet deeply nourishing, the non-greasy formula smooths fine lines, improves elasticity, and protects against environmental stressors to help prevent premature aging. We love that it won’t clog pores and works beautifully on a variety of skin types—including dry and sensitive skin. Plus, mindbodygreen readers get an extra 20% off with code GREEN20.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are an over-the-counter supplement and not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases.