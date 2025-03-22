Advertisement
10 Common Chronic Health Problems Linked To Vitamin D Deficiency
It's safe to say that chronic health issues are a massive concern in the United States. According to data from the 2018 National Health Interview Survey, over half of U.S. adults1 have at least one of 10 major chronic health conditions (i.e., arthritis, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coronary heart disease, current asthma, diabetes, hepatitis, high blood pressure, stroke, and weak or failing kidneys). Additionally, 27% have more than one of these conditions.
While diet changes are often touted for promoting immune health and overall longevity efforts, not getting enough of one critical nutrient has been linked to a number of these chronic health issues in myriad studies and reviews.
Let's talk about the importance of getting ample vitamin D.
10 diseases linked to vitamin D deficiency
While the exact mechanisms and pathways are still subject to ongoing research (i.e., vitamin D deficiency and chronic illness are a bit of "what came first—the chicken or the egg?" situation), vitamin D deficiency (VDD) is consistently linked to a number of major diseases, including:
- Breast cancer
- Schizophrenia
- Colorectal cancer
- Cardiovascular disease
- Diabetes
- Osteoporosis
- Alzheimer's disease
- Dementia
- Prostate cancer
- Depression
It's worth noting that these associations are not subtle or scientifically insignificant—no, no. We're talking major correlation and extremely high prevalence of vitamin D deficiency in patients of these diseases.
For example: Of the 37,079 cardiovascular disease patients (i.e., individuals that experienced coronary heart disease, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, or stroke) analyzed in a 2021 Frontiers in Nutrition cohort study, 57.5%2 had VDD. And according to a 2017 review from the journal Breast Cancer, up to 95.6%3 of the breast cancer population is also deficient in vitamin D!
Maintaining vitamin D sufficiency is critical
While the research connecting vitamin D deficiency and these diseases is ongoing, one thing is clear: Maintaining healthy vitamin D levels is consistently tied to optimal immune function and whole-body well-being.
What's more, leading health experts recommend 12.5 times that amount (i.e., 5,000 IU) to help your body truly thrive.
As a result, a whopping 29% of U.S. adults5 are clinically deficient in vitamin D, and another 41% are vitamin D deficient.
How to reach & sustain healthy vitamin D levels
Here's the problem: Exposure to sunshine and food sources high in vitamin D (namely: trout, salmon, eggs, cheese) isn't sufficient in helping you achieve and maintain optimal vitamin D levels (which, for the record, are much higher than you might think).
Experts agree that the most effective and efficient way to get a sufficient daily dose of vitamin D is through quality supplementation. If you're looking to optimize your vitamin D status, consider a premium vitamin D supplement—i.e., one that delivers 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 (the superior form) and, ideally, includes built-in healthy fats for enhanced bioavailability.
For more information (and product recommendations), check out mindbodygreen's guide to choosing a quality vitamin D supplement.
The takeaway
Vitamin D deficiency is found to be more prevalent in major chronic illnesses—including dementia, breast cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Considering more than 50% of U.S. adults have one or more chronic health conditions and 29% are deficient in vitamin D, maintaining healthy D status seems like a no-brainer solution to preventive care.
That said, actually sustaining vitamin D sufficiency is easier said than done. To learn whether or not you're deficient in vitamin D—and, what to do if you are—check out this comprehensive guide on VDD.
