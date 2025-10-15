It's safe to say that chronic health issues are a massive concern in the United States. According to data from a National Health Interview Survey, over half of U.S. adults1 have at least one of 10 major chronic health conditions (i.e., arthritis, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coronary heart disease, current asthma, diabetes, hepatitis, high blood pressure, stroke, and weak or failing kidneys). Additionally, 27% have more than one of these conditions.