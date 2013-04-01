What You Need To Know About Tapping: A Free & Easy Stress Buster

I’m fully aware that tapping on different points of your body looks a bit… well… weird! The first time I learned Tapping, I couldn’t help but think of a monkey when I had to tap under my arm and on the top of my head!

As strange as it may look, the results have been nothing less than spectacular for me.

When you focus on what's bothering you while tapping on these acupressure points, you'll find that you can hold the same thought but without the physical anxiety that was attached to it. This allows you to let go of that negative thought and bring in something more empowering.

It’s really how our emotions impact our bodies that holds us back in life. It not only contributes to physical pain and misalignments, but also causes us to limit our own possibilities for growth. Anxiety limits us from living our best life. We don’t go for our dream job, jump on that stage or make a connection with someone we want to meet, because our body starts running the pattern of anxiety and we stop ourselves from moving forward.

By tapping for just a few minutes you can begin to feel a shift. Here's how a basic Meridian Tapping sequence works:

Identify the problem you want to focus on. It can be general anxiety, or it can be a specific situation or issue, which causes you to feel anxious.

Consider the problem or situation. How do you feel about it right now? Rate the intensity level of your anxiety, with zero being the lowest level of anxiety and ten being the highest.

Compose your “setup statement.” Your setup statement should acknowledge the problem you want to deal with; follow this statement with an unconditional affirmation of yourself as a person. For example: "Even though I feel this anxiety, I deeply and completely accept myself."

"Even though I'm anxious about my interview, I deeply and completely accept myself and these feelings."

"Even though I'm feeling this anxiety about my financial situation, I deeply and completely accept and forgive myself."

"Even though I panic when I think about ______, I deeply and completely love and accept myself."

Perform the setup. With four fingers on one hand, tap the Karate Chop point on your other hand. The Karate Chop point is on the outer edge of the hand, on the opposite side from the thumb. Repeat the set up statement three times aloud, while simultaneously tapping the Karate Chop point. Now take a deep breath!

Get ready to begin tapping! Here are some tips to help you achieve the right technique:

You should use a firm but gentle pressure, as if you were drumming on the side of your desk or testing a melon for ripeness.

You can use all four fingers, or just the first two (the index and middle fingers). Four fingers are generally used on the top of the head, the collarbone, under the arm... wider areas. On sensitive areas, like around the eyes, you can use just two.

Tap with your fingertips, not your fingernails. The sound will be round and mellow.

Because the meridian lines are symmetrical on either side of your body, it does not mater what side of the body you tap on or with which hand you choose to tap.

Now, tap 5-7 times each on the meridian points in the following sequence.