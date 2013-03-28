11 Steps To Rebuild Your Relationship With Food

I spent most of my teenage life feeling very out of control with my food and weight. My body never responded the way I wanted it to. I was a fad dieter and found myself trying out every local dietician like they were on some kind of dress rehearsal.

Looking back, it's clear to me now what a turbulent and negative relationship I was having with my very own body. I was hating on it. Your body cannot give you what you need when there is constant battle and emotional despair. Your body takes on all the negative banter and self doubt and manifests it into stress. It cannot function optimally when there is such stress and pain.

Over the last few years I have tried my very best to release any negative feeling associated with food and weight. These are some of the rules that I use when I feel a negative thought coming along.

1. Stop punishing yourself for what you ate yesterday.

It's not serving you or your body! In fact, your body listens to this negative clutter, which creates unwanted stress within the body! Stress is the number one health killer.

2. Practice mindful eating: sit, chew, and breathe with your food!

Actually look at it. Taste it. Smell it. Use your senses! Appreciate what is on the plate. This way your brain will signal "satiety" and you'll be less likely to overeat.

3. Have gratitude for your food!

I hate to sound like another airy-fairy health preacher, but this word gratitude can change your life. Stop and think about how this food got to your plate and how lucky you are to have access to it. It is a gift: about to nourish your body with so much goodness. Your heart, hormones, brain, and cells need the nutrients to function for you.

4. Enjoy your food.

Do not cloud your eating experience with negative thoughts like, "I should not be eating this” or "I'm a failure that I couldn't control what I ate.” Your body will manifest those thoughts into bodily stress! Hello, cortisol!!! Goodbye to optimal digestion! Please, be at peace with your plate.

5. Stop the vicious cycle of all-or-nothing.

If you make a bad food choice, try to let it go! Your body listens to what you do most of the time, not sometimes! Most of us think "well I ate that donut so I may as well just keep going" this usually turns into what is known as a ‘food binge’. Now see that's where the problem arises… your body does not mind the donut so much but it will start to mind all the rest that you fill it with. It simply does not know what to do with it all at once.

6. Practice positive affirmations.

Affirmations are a powerful tool to reverse negative thoughts and reprogram your beliefs, behavior and actions. They can change the way you see the world and most definitely helped me improve my relationship with my body. Some ones I like