6 Powerful Mantras For Whatever Life Throws At You

As I wrote about in my book The Anatomy of a Calling, a lot of weird mystical stuff has happened to me over the past few years. As a doctor who was raised in a very rational, regimented household, these inexplicable things shook me to the core. Everything I thought I knew about how the world works—including all my medical knowledge about what leads to a cure—got dismantled. I was extremely confused, but then Rachel Naomi Remen invited me to “Be curious.” This is the mantra that changed my life.

There’s a certain humility in its words. The phrase suggests that we can’t possibly understand the mysteries of life, and that's OK. I was always asking Rachel “how” and “why,” but Rachel said, “Perhaps how and why are the booby prize.” I was stunned silent. When you can simply “be curious,” you invoke a sort of childlike innocence—a humble willingness to not know. I call upon this mantra every time I feel my heart beat a little too fast because the Universe just rocked my world with yet another unapologetic show of magic. And then, as a curious child, I can simply be grateful for the magic that's unfolding all around me and marvel in wonder at it all.