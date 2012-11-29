Is Your Home Making You Lazy?

Lots of us rely on our home as shelter from the crazy pace of the outside world. We make our home ultra-comfy inside to make the outside less daunting. In feng shui, that impulse is right on point: when your life is loud (yang), a house that is quiet (yin) is a good thing. However, when we’re getting dull-minded, uninspired and just plain sloth-like, your ultra-Zen home might benefit from a tune-up.

While “nesting” at home is all the rage, too much of any good thing can become bad. Today, as I find myself growing lazier by the second as my impulse to stay in as the weather gets chilly and it’s dark here by 5pm.

Mind you, any home at any time could be helping to sap your motivation and focus, so no matter where or when you read this, I hope you get an idea that can kick-start a fresh cycle of action.

The goal of a well-balanced home is to add a little motivation & focus where you need it, rather than turn your home into a circus.

So, lets look at some simple but powerful ways to raise the energy in your home.

1. Cover your TV!!!

I cancelled TV from my life because I felt like I was becoming a hypnotized zombie with random cable streaming in the background of my life. Then I realized in a moment of weakness that I could stream just as much TV on my computer, so my desktop became a TV of sorts.

The only way to fight the lazy is to literally cover the TV and TV-like devices when I want to really socialize at home or get some work done or feel like my mind isn’t melting!

I throw a gorgeous scarf over the screen. You might have a cabinet that your TV fits in, or art to prop up in front of it, or a screen to place in front of it. No matter what creative solution you find, it's definitely going to make difference in your life to “quiet” the television.

2. Add motion.

Laziness is stillness. Its antidote is motion. A few ways to add motion to your home include: a fabulous fish bowl or tank with well-tended fish, art with swirling patterns or a gorgeous fountain. If you have a tendency to station yourself in one place in your home, a well-positioned fan will both add motion to the room it's in while adding amazing circulation of air and life force in your home.

3. Chill out.

A well-heated home is a true luxury when it’s cold outside. But, when you are too comfortably hot, you become a slug. It’s true: When you get very hot, your blood pressure drops, you feel lethargic and you don’t want to wake up in the morning.

Crack a window or lower the heat before bed so that you can wake up in the morning in a fresh way. Try a shower that alternates hot and cold water (30 seconds as cold and then 30 seconds as hot as you can comfortably stand) in a cycle of several times to truly wake up in the morning invigorated.

4. Go hot with a little color.

As I said at the start, creating a quiet, calm home when your life is full of action and noise is a great thing…but if you live in a neutral oasis of browns and earth tones, add a piece of hotly-colored art (red is always a winner) or paint the door to our office in an unexpected pop of light (I just saw a neon lime door that was outstanding) in your living room, den or other active areas of your home where you entertain.

5. Keep high-energy, fresh food in the kitchen.

A home filled with junk food is a home that makes you feel lazy. It’s inevitable. A few hands filled full of chips and candy and away goes your sentient mind as the brain fog rolls in. I used to scoff at people who'd pay $6.00 for a $2.00 pineapple pre-cut into chunks at a deli or market. You know what? I am now the champion of that deli!

Without discipline, if it’s not ready to eat, it doesn’t get eaten! Keep some high energy (preferably raw) food on hand that is pre-chopped, pre-prepared, and ready to grab so that your laziness can’t keep you from snacking on fresh energy meals. After a while, you will be excited to chop & cook up your own goodies, but for now, the easier the better!

6. Use light.

I talk a lot about adding full-spectrum light to your indoor light. How do you know if you need some full-spectrum light? I like to take a picture in a room of a home when the lights are on and see what color everything looks in the photo. If things seem blue or yellow-tinted (most common) or just plan dark, you are a candidate to change your life with great light bulbs.

These full-spectrum light bulbs don’t have to be high-powered and the light doesn’t have to be intense, but a more full-spectrum color of light in your home will boost your mood. On that note, try opening the shades or curtains in your bedroom when you sleep so that the natural sunlight can flood in to wake you up with nature. Too early? Well, early risers tend to be far more productive and energized. Try rising with the sun and feel the way that natural light can move you!

If you need a little motivation to get through one or more of these lazy-breaking tips, I will tell you that they will make you and your home sexier and more magnetic.

Excited now?

Good luck! xoxo Dana