Hot Apple Cider and Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
It's a cool, blustery day in Florida and perfect for making apple cider and pumpkin chocolate chip cookies but with an all-natural and vegan twist!
I decided to make hot apple cider in my grandmother's cauldron and vegan pumpkin chocolate chip cookies!
Hot Apple Cider
Ingredients
- 12 apples, cored and quartered- can be any kind! I used an array.
- 4 cinnamon sticks
- 1 tbsp whole cloves
- Half tsp allspice
- Pinch of ground ginger
- 1 sliced orange
Directions
Dump a bunch of apples into a crock pot or cauldron and cook on high for about 4 hours.
Now lets get to the good stuff......
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ingredients
- 1 cup whole wheat flour
- Half cup old fashioned oats
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Half teaspoon baking soda
- Half teaspoon sea salt
- pinch of ground nutmeg
- ¾ cup pumpkin puree
- 1 cup stevia
- Quarter cup extra virgin coconut oil
- Half tablespoon ground flaxseed
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Quarter cup vegan chocolate chips (I like Enjoy Life brand)
Directions
Stir together dry ingredients (flour, oats, cinnamon, baking soda, sea salt, nutmeg) in a mixing bowl.
Mix together wet ingredients (pumpkin, sugar, coconut oil, flaxseed and vanilla) in a separate mixing bowl.
Combine the two bowls.
Stir in chocolate chips
Drop rounded tablespoons onto a greased cookie sheet. Press cookie dough down into a cookie shape with a spoon or your fingers. Cookies won’t spread very much so don't worry about spacing.
Bake about 15 min
Snuggle up, watch some football and ENJOY!
