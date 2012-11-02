mindbodygreen

Hot Apple Cider and Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Hot Apple Cider and Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Heidi Templeton
Written by Heidi Templeton
November 2, 2012

It's a cool, blustery day in Florida and perfect for making apple cider and pumpkin chocolate chip cookies but with an all-natural and vegan twist!

I decided to make hot apple cider in my grandmother's cauldron and vegan pumpkin chocolate chip cookies!

Hot Apple Cider

Ingredients

  • 12 apples, cored and quartered- can be any kind! I used an array.
  • 4 cinnamon sticks
  • 1 tbsp whole cloves
  • Half tsp allspice
  • Pinch of ground ginger
  • 1 sliced orange

Directions

Dump a bunch of apples into a crock pot or cauldron and cook on high for about 4 hours. 

Now lets get to the good stuff......

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients

  • 1 cup whole wheat flour
  • Half cup old fashioned oats
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Half teaspoon baking soda
  • Half teaspoon sea salt
  • pinch of ground nutmeg
  • ¾ cup pumpkin puree
  • 1 cup stevia
  • Quarter cup extra virgin coconut oil
  • Half tablespoon ground flaxseed
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Quarter cup vegan chocolate chips (I like Enjoy Life brand)

Directions 

Stir together dry ingredients (flour, oats, cinnamon, baking soda, sea salt, nutmeg) in a mixing bowl.

Mix together wet ingredients (pumpkin, sugar, coconut oil, flaxseed and vanilla) in a separate mixing bowl.

Combine the two bowls.

Stir in chocolate chips

Drop rounded tablespoons onto a greased cookie sheet. Press cookie dough down into a cookie shape with a spoon or your fingers. Cookies won’t spread very much so don't worry about spacing.

Bake about 15 min

Snuggle up, watch some football and ENJOY!

Heidi Templeton
Heidi Templeton
Heidi Templeton is a former competitive gymnast and Bay Area yoga instructor specializing in vinyasa, hot, and standup paddle board yoga. Heidi shares her zest for all things health and...

