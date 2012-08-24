4 Tantric Yoga Poses for Partners Who Want a Deeper Connection

Tantra yoga is a practice that can be used to expand the connection and awareness between a couple, creating a deeper bond spiritually with each other. I enjoy experiencing yoga poses with my husband, as yoga not only deepens our connectedness, but it also recharges our energy and peaceful feelings throughout the day and expands our awareness with each other and the universe.

Here are some simple exercises to try with your partner. Depending on your level of flexibility, you can modify the poses. What’s important is to focus on the connection and time with your partner, and enjoy each other’s presence. Hopefully, you will experience an increased bond within a relaxed state. Start at your comfort level, communicate your different levels of flexibility and endurance, and most of all, practice prolonged eye contact, feeling each other’s touch and positive thoughts about each other in a nonverbal way.

1. Yab Yum

This pose helps align energy between a couple. Have the larger partner sit cross-legged on a comfortable mat. Then, the smaller partner can sit on top of the other partner’s thighs and cross his/her ankles behind the other partner’s back. Use your abdominal and low back muscles to keep straight and aligned with each other. Bring your foreheads together, touching them gently, and breathe deeply and slowly in harmony. You can do this pose with your eyes closed or open.

2. Boat Pose

This pose pictured above, engages the core muscles (lower back and abdominals) and is a fun pose for strengthening and stretching. Face each other sitting on a comfortable floor. Reach for each other’s hands outside of your legs and try to keep eye contact with each other. With bent knees, connect with each other by placing the soles of your feet against your partner’s. Try straightening your legs while moving them upward, keeping the soles of your feet connected. You can modify this pose depending on your flexibility and comfort level. Focus on the touch and eye contact.

3. Dancer’s Pose

This pose focuses on balance and touch, as well as eye contact. I love it, because it makes me feel like I am dancing with my sweetheart. Start standing and facing each other. Hold one of your partner’s hands. Then take your other hand and reach for your ankle or shin. Bring your leg up behind you, gradually and slowly, lean your upper body towards your partner, continuing eye contact. If balance is an issue for you, you can start by having one partner perform the pose while the other holds their hand and upper arm (to assist with balance).

4. Hand-to-Heart

A wonderfully relaxing and sensual position at the end of the evening or beginning of the day is having one partner lie on their back and the other one next to them, slightly above. Look into each other’s eyes. Without speaking words, keep connection with the eyes. Each of you can place the palm of your hand over your partner’s heart and feel each other’s heartbeat; then focus on slow and harmonious breathing. This pose is a great way to deepen the connection with each other and spend quiet time communicating without words. Switch places when you feel ready, so that each of you can experience both positions.

Tantric yoga is a spiritual and sensual way to get more deeply connected with your partner, enhancing soul attraction. Just being in the moment together with no distractions will enhance your relationship. Enjoy the moments.